The Washington Wizards are in discussions with the Minnesota Timberwolves about a trade that involves Delon Wright or Monte Morris, according to Joshua Robbins, David Aldridge and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.

Morris was the Wizards’ starting point guard last year, averaging 10.3 points and 5.3 assists per game in 62 appearances (61 starts). Wright appeared in 50 games, where he averaged 7.4 points and 3.9 assists per game.

The Wizards have an incentive to move Morris or Wright during the offseason. This is because they have many point guards who can contribute in various roles on other teams. With Washington looking to rebuild, it’s unlikely that they would want to keep Morris and Wright, especially when they acquired Tyus Jones from the multi-team deal that involved Kristaps Porzingis.

