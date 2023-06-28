 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wizards in discussions with the Timberwolves about Delon Wright or Monte Morris

The Washington Wizards are open to dealing more players from their 2022-23 team.

By Albert Lee
Miami Heat v Washington Wizards
The Minnesota Timberwolves are interested in Delon Wright.
The Washington Wizards are in discussions with the Minnesota Timberwolves about a trade that involves Delon Wright or Monte Morris, according to Joshua Robbins, David Aldridge and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.

Morris was the Wizards’ starting point guard last year, averaging 10.3 points and 5.3 assists per game in 62 appearances (61 starts). Wright appeared in 50 games, where he averaged 7.4 points and 3.9 assists per game.

The Wizards have an incentive to move Morris or Wright during the offseason. This is because they have many point guards who can contribute in various roles on other teams. With Washington looking to rebuild, it’s unlikely that they would want to keep Morris and Wright, especially when they acquired Tyus Jones from the multi-team deal that involved Kristaps Porzingis.

What trades do you think the Wizards and Timberwolves could make involving Wright or Morris? Let us know in the comments below.

