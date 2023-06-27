Two games are in the book for China in the 2023 FIBA Women’s Asia Cup. And two wins are also checked off after today’s 80-49 win over New Zealand in group play.

Washington Mystics guard Li Meng started again today and scored 10 points and dished 4 assists in just 19 minutes of game action. She didn’t show her trademark marksmanship today, going 1-of-4 from the three point line, but was 3-of-4 with her two point shots.

New York Liberty center Han Xu continued to be China’s biggest X-Factor, scoring 17 points and grabbing 13 rebounds in 25 minutes of action.

Like Sunday’s win over Lebanon, China was never truly threatened in the match. They only trailed by two at one point early in the first quarter.

For New Zealand, Grace Hunter scored 10 points to lead their team.

China will finish group play tomorrow against Korea at 3 a.m. ET. Because this game is happening overnight in the DMV, our recap won’t be up until later in the day.