If you have noticed in some of our recent Washington Mystics game previews, Li Meng has been suspended due to international commitments. That’s because she is representing the Chinese national team in the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup which started yesterday and goes through July 2. There are eight teams participating, which include the four biggest powers in the continent: China, Australia, Japan and Korea.

China played Lebanon on Sunday local time in Sydney and won 89-44. There wasn’t much to say other than how dominant the Chinese were against the Lebanese, especially in the third quarter. China outscored Lebanon 22-2 in that period.

And to show just how dominant China was, they outscored Lebanon 24-21 in the first quarter and 65-23 for the rest of the game.

Li played just 22 minutes in the game, scoring 12 points on 4-of-10 shooting overall but just 1-of-5 from the three point line. The most dominant player was New York Liberty center Han Xu, who scored 17 points on 7-of-13 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds.

China will play New Zealand next at 3 a.m. ET tomorrow. The recap will be delayed due to the timing of the game. Let’s see how Li does in the tournament and see if that turns into more positive momentum when she comes back to Washington.