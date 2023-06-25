The Washington Mystics lost to the New York Liberty, 89-88 in overtime on Sunday in New York City.

Washington began this game racing to a 27-17 lead, shooting 52.9 percent from the field while New York shot just 17.6 percent themselves. The Mystics also started the game on a 13-0 lead and led by as many as 17 at one point. In that period, Natasha Cloud scored 10 of her 23 points, including six at the foul line.

From there, the Liberty were able to chip away at the lead. Washington didn’t suddenly get super cold. But they were down to Earth.

From the fourth quarter on, things were not so good. Shakira Austin had to be carried off the floor after suffering a hip injury.

And with less than 20 seconds left in the game, the Mystics were up 77-75, when Tianna Hawkins got fouled and missed both free throws. Thankfully, on the following possession, Courtney Vandersloot missed one of two free throws. On the following possession, Cloud was fouled and she made one of two free throws. Unfortunately, Vandersloot made a layup with two seconds left to send the game to overtime with a score of 78-all.

Finally, while the Mystics kept things interesting against the Liberty in overtime, Breanna Stewart got fouled while scoring a layup with 19 seconds left, and made the free throw as well. She scored 18 points today.

For the Mystics, Ariel Atkins scored 24 points to lead Washington on 9-of-16 shooting as well as 6-of-7 from the three point line.

The Mystics will be back in action on Wednesday when they host the Atlanta Dream. Tip off is at 7 p.m ET. See you then.