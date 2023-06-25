Wizards officially announce Beal trade

On Saturday, the Washington Wizards published their. press release regarding their trade of Bradley Beal, Jordan Goodwin and Isaiah Todd for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet and multiple picks.

If you have been checking on social media or any other website over the last week, you already knew this trade was happening. So why write about the official release?

First, it’s always good to see what the team officially has to say about players who departed and the players whom they are getting.

Here is what Ted Leonsis had to say about Beal.

Bradley leaves a legacy and impact that will continue to be felt by those he helped during the 11 seasons we watched him develop into a cornerstone of our on-court and off-court efforts. We appreciate and respect the place he holds in our franchise’s history and we’re proud that he established himself as a star player, community leader and family man in Washington, D.C.

Monumental Basketball President Michael Winger also added this:

From afar, I’ve admired Bradley as an All-NBA player and a difference-maker in his communities. We were pleased to work together to find a deal that moved us closer to our goal of eventually competing for championships while getting Bradley to a place where he’ll be able to do so immediately. We wish Bradley and his entire family the best of luck in Phoenix and thank him on behalf of the organization, the fans and the city of Washington for his immeasurable contributions.”

Wizards General Manager Will Dawkins had some words about Shamet:

Landry has a well-deserved reputation as a connector and positive influence in the locker room in addition to his abilities on the court. He will be a valuable contributor to our organization.

The one major player in the deal whom wasn’t mentioned was Paul. That’s because the Wizards agreed to trade him to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for Jordan Poole on Draft Day. That press release should be out very soon.