The Wizards begin NBA Summer League play on July 8

On Friday, the Washington Wizards announced their 2023 NBA Summer League schedule. Like past years, they will participate in the Las Vegas Summer League, which is as much of a networking event among NBA and media personnel as it is a showcase of the league’s young talent.

The Wizards will play at least five games in Summer League, starting on July 8. Here is the entire schedule of guaranteed games:

Saturday, July 8 at 8 p.m. ET vs. Indiana Pacers (ESPN2)

Sunday, July 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET vs. Boston Celtics (NBA TV)

Tuesday, July 11 at 10:30 p.m. ET vs. San Antonio Spurs (NBA TV)

Friday, July 14 at 5 p.m. ET vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (ESPNU)

The fifth game is a seeding game, unless the Wizards are on the Top 4 teams in Summer League when they would be in the semifinals.

Of the four guaranteed games, the must-watch will be on July 11 when they play the Spurs. The Wizards will presumably have Bilal Coulibaly, their first-round draft pick. They will play against Victor Wembanyama, the first overall pick in this year’s draft. Coulibaly and Wembanyama were also teammates for the same professional team, Metropolitans 92, in France last season.