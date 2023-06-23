Thank you for your national and team-based SB Nation Reacts survey responses. Our national survey results are below.

National fans correctly guessed a Top-8 pick would be traded

The Washington Wizards aren’t mentioned in the national news very often. So, it’s been weird, in a good way, to see them making buzz with their flurry of trades. Even on draft day!

Before the draft, national fans were asked about the highest pick to be traded away. Forty-three percent of fans predicted a pick in the No. 5 to No. 8 range would be traded.

On draft day, the Wizards traded Jarace Walker, the No. 8 pick to the Indiana Pacers to move up to acquire Bilal Coulibaly, the No. 7 pick and two 2028 second round draft picks. Looks like many fans were right on the money!

Fans incorrectly guessed the second overall pick

Brandon Miller was the No. 2 overall pick to the Charlotte Hornets, not Scoot Henderson. Fifty-two percent of our national respondents voted him as the projected No. 2 overall pick.

Most respondents thought Damian Lillard would remain a Trail Blazer after the draft

Bradley Beal was traded this past weekend, according to reports. That makes the Portland Trail Blazers star the NBA’s newest “will he or won’t he?” guy. Only 27 percent of respondents thought he would be traded. And right now, Lillard is still a Blazer.

Our Washington Wizards survey results will be out tomorrow. Please note that some of the questions in that survey won’t be entirely relevant due to ... news!

