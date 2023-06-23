Iowa State big man Osun Osunniyi will play Summer League with the Wizards

Iowa State big man Osun Osunniyi will play Summer League with the Washington Wizards. He spent his first four college seasons at St. Bonaventure and transferred to Iowa State for his final year.

The 24-year-old previously worked out for the Wizards in early June in the same session that featured Cason Wallace and Nick Smith Jr.

He has a 7’8 wingspan and recorded 2.7 blocks per game in four seasons at St. Bonaventure. Osunniyi averaged 8.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.1 blocks this last season at Iowa State.

Osunniyi only made four threes in college and is a career 65% free throw shooter so I wouldn't bet on him ever becoming much of a perimeter shooting threat. But as a mobile, rim-running, shot-blocker, he's worth a flier and could be a good potential addition to the Capital City Go-Go.