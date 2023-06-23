NBA Draft 2023: Wizards select Patrick Baldwin Jr. at No. 57

As part of the Chris Paul-Jordan Poole trade, the Wizards are acquiring Patrick Baldwin Jr. The Wizards are sending back pick No. 57 to Golden State. Baldwin Jr. is just a year removed from being the 28th pick by Golden State.

At 6’9”, Baldwin has the size needed to shoot over defenders with ease. He’s known for his long-range ability, but never got the minutes in Golden State to show his game.

The Wizards get back another high-upside player that will have the ability to develop during this rebuild.

Baldwin was a highly touted high school prospect in the class of 2021. He turned down high-level offers from top schools to play for his dad at Milwaukee. He struggled during his time there, playing just 11 games.

The production hasn’t been there for Baldwin Jr. early on in his career, but the talent and potential is undeniable. If developed the right way, he could become a real threat from three-point range.