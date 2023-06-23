NBA Draft 2023: Wizards select Tristan Vukcevic with 42nd pick

The Wizards selected Serbian Forward Tristan Vukcevic. He plays for KK Partizian of the Serbian KLS.

At 20-years-old, Vukcevic is still under contract for next season, so he may be a draft-and-stash player unless the Wizards arrange a buyout.

Vukcevic is 7-0 tall and shot well from everywhere in a strong international league. Scouts project him as a stretch big if he makes the jump to the NBA.

ESPN’s Jonathon Givony reported that although many expect Vukcevic to stay in Serbia next season, Vukcevic has expressed a desire to enter the NBA next season. He hopes his new team will buyout his contract, which would allow him to come to the league in 2023.