Wizards finalize Beal trade, acquire Jordan Poole

An active draft season went into overdrive for the Washington Wizards as they finalized their trade of Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns and immediately rerouted Chris Paul to the Golden State Warriors to acquire Jordan Poole.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, in exchange for Beal the Wizards will receive six second-round picks and four first-round pick swaps, as well as Paul and Landry Shamet. The Suns will also receive Isaiah Todd and Jordan Goodwin.

The pick swaps give Washington the option to exchange picks with Phoenix in 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030. The Wizards will get the Suns’ second round picks in 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 and 2030. The Suns are also including cash.

In a separate deal, Washington’s new executive team sent Paul to the Warriors for Poole, a top-20 protected first round pick in 2030, and a 2027 second round pick.

Michael Winger, Will Dawkins and Travis Schlenk are likely to continue making trades. They still have three veteran point guards on the roster — Monte Morris, Delon Wright, and Tyus Jones (they acquired Jones in the trade of Kristaps Porzingis) — each of whom should have value to good teams trying to win this season.

The franchise’s new leadership is aggressively remaking the roster and building assets to position the for future success on the court.