Game Info

When: Thursday, June 22 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL

How to Watch: Amazon Prime Video; NBC Sports Washington

Injuries

Mystics: Natasha Cloud (QUESTIONABLE, non-COVID illness); Kristi Toliver OUT, foot); Li Meng (OUT, overseas commitment)

Sky: Isabelle Harrison (OUT, knee), Ruthy Hebard (OUT, maternity), Rebekah Gardner (OUT, foot) and Kristine Anigwe (OUT, overseas)

Pregame notes

The Washington Mystics are back on the road and facing a familiar opponent, the Chicago Sky, who they just faced at home on Sunday, June 18. Mystics came out victorious due to Elena Delle Donne’s 20 points and Brittney Sykes’ 16 points and three steals. Washington’s defense was on point as they had nine steals as a team forcing the Sky to have 21 turnovers.

Facing the Sky this time around will be in Chicago which will be the second time this season, but third overall meeting. Washington has won the first two meetings both on the road and at home. Keeping the offensive intact and the defense spot on to keep the Sky spiraling will allow for another victory.

The Mystics have to keep the rhythm consistently going at times because allowing teams to find their way back into games can become a problem in the long run. Coming out hot and remaining that way needs to be efficient in every game.