Well, well, well.

It’s been awhile since I have posted an SB Nation Reacts survey. The main reason was because the Wizards aren’t playing games. At the same time, I had to grade final projects for my classes and clean up my classroom before heading for summer vacation.

Actually, I still haven’t finished the latter part yet.

Where was I?

Oh yes! It’s time to put out a new survey. With Monumental Basketball President Michael Winger and Washington Wizards General Manager Will Dawkins now in place, it’s time for us to see how YOU, the fans think they are doing in their first weeks on the job.

In addition, this survey has a question of the Wizards’ next starting point guard (at least for now) in Chris Paul. Do you think he is ever going to wear a Wizards uniform? Vote now!

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/LKR0PE/">Please take our survey</a>

The Reacts team and I hope to share the results by the weekend!