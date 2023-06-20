SoWizards podcast: Two conversations about the Bradley Beal trade

In a move that was only a minimum of three years overdue, the Washington Wizards traded guard Bradley Beal. Because of the preposterous no-trade clause team president Tommy Sheppard gave to the team’s “franchise player,” Beal had the power to dictate his destination AND the compensation package the Wizards would receive.

The result? Beal goes to the Phoenix Suns where he’ll team up with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and DeAndre Ayton, and Washington gets back the salaries of Chris Paul and Landry Shamet, as well as some first round pick swaps, and up to six second round picks.

In this episode are two conversations: the first between me and former podcast partner Ben Becker. Becker is a big picture thinker, and the discussion focuses on strategic considerations, the potential for future moves, and what the trade signals about the new executive team.

The second conversation with Ron Oakes-Cunningham is a look at what the trade means for the teams on the court next season, and looks ahead to the types of players the Wizards should prioritize as they seek to build a championship contender.

Listen here, in the embed below, or wherever you get your podcasts.