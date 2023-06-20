A Bullets Forever mock draft

Kevin Broom, Osman Baig, and I recently completed a mock draft of both rounds of the 2023 NBA Draft. We randomized the order with Osman picking first, me second, and Kevin third.

The picks are somewhat consistent with general consensus ranges for players but we also took the liberty of making the picks based on our own evaluations and preferences as well. The draft never plays out exactly as envisioned so we thought this could help readers get a sense for likely draft range but also introduce some variability.

I think there were a few surprises here (at least one notable one as I'm sure somebody will point out) but for the most part it's comparable with the other mock drafts I've participated in this summer.

Osman made the first two Wizards picks and took Bilal Coulibaly, one of the biggest risers during the pre-draft process, and Amari Bailey, a one-and-done prospect from UCLA that came on strong at the end of the season.

With the final Wizards pick, I took Colin Castleton, an older center out of Florida. He's a fairly versatile big who I think has some untapped upside left despite his age.

How do you feel about the mock draft overall and, specifically, who the Wizards ended up with? Would you call this outcome successful if the Wizards walked away with those players on draft night? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

If you're looking for Wizards-specific coverage on draft night, myself, Kevin, and Domo from the Wizards of Gallery Place podcast will be hosting a live draft show running in parallel with the actual broadcast.

On 6/22, #NBADraft night, we will be hosting a livestream of #Wizards specific coverage feat. @Domo8186 & @so_wizards. Anyone that would like to advertise or promote something during can do so in return for a donation to @MissingKids or donate just because https://t.co/ZYcOdtX4mk — Matt Modderno (@MattModderno) June 12, 2023

We'll be providing real-time analysis as it relates to the Wizards, as an alternative to the more general draft coverage you can get elsewhere. We will be starting at 8 p.m. EST and the show can be livestreamed from the Bleav in Wizards Twitter account (@BleavinWizards) and YouTube page.

We're doing this as a way to raise money for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. If you'd like to contribute to a great cause, you can do so here.