Five straight free throws by Ariel Atkins secured the win for the Washington Mystics despite a late three-pointer from Satou Sabally. Mystics defeated the Dallas Wings 75-74 at home to start off the month of June.

Elena Delle Donne led the way with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Atkins had 16 points and eight rebounds along with three steals while Shakira Austin scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Dallas had three players in double figures, all starters. Arike Ogunbowale and Sabally each had 18 points while Natasha Howard added 16 of her own along with 13 rebounds. Sabally also grabbed 14 boards.

The game started off with low scoring in the first quarter as both teams were tied at 14. The second quarter belonged to Washington who outscored Dallas 22-16 to take a 36-30 lead at halftime.

The Wings came out in the third quarter balling outscoring the Mystics 27-19 to take a 57-55 lead at the end of the third. Washington went into the fourth competing with Dallas and was down as much as five points with under four minutes to go before Delle Donne hit a clutch three-pointer to bring them within two.

Delle Donne even put another three-pointer to take the lead. After a lay-up by Natasha Cloud and five free-throws by Atkins, the Mystics came out victorious.

Washington remains at home to welcome the winless Minnesota Lynx on Saturday, June 3. Game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. ET start.