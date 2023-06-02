Wizards announce pre-draft workout participants for Saturday

The Wizards have announced their first pre-draft workout group of the cycle. The group of six players is mostly made up of players likely to go undrafted. However, it’s still an important opportunity to identify talent that could help fill out the Capital City Go-Go and Summer League rosters.

A few of the names could also be in consideration for two-way contracts. Specifically, dynamic Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell and LSU big man KJ Williams, who I wrote about here in earlier in the week.

The group consists of:

Markquis Nowell, 5’8, Kansas State

Isaiah Moore, 6’1, South Alabama

Taevion Kinsey, 6’5, Marshall

D’Moi Hodge, 6’4, Missouri

Ed Croswell, 6’8, Providence

KJ Williams, 6’10, LSU

Anyone who watched the 2023 NCAA Tournament is likely familiar with what an electric scorer and creator Nowell is. His size is the only thing holding him back from finding himself on draft boards. However, he’s such a good athlete it’s worth at least taking a look to see if he can hang at the NBA level.

As I wrote previously, KJ Williams is somewhat intriguing to me as a stretch big. The only other name on this list who really catches my eye is Taevion Kinsey. Kinsey is the all-time leading scorer in Marshall history, surpassing Jon Elmore, who was a ridiculous college scorer in his own right.

Kinsey averaged 22.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.7 steals in his fifth college season. He hit 40.4% of this 1.5 three-point attempts per game. He made only 18.3% the year before but was in the 40’s the season prior to that. He’s a career 73.2% free-throw shooter as well. He’s what some people refer to as a “bucket” and it’s worth at least seeing if that can translate at all.

Update: Brendan Adams of George Washington will replace D’Moi Hodge.