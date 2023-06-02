 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A non-consensus NBA Draft Big Board

This is my first attempt at a draft board based on the players I've watched enough to have a fairly reasonable assessment of.

By Matt Modderno
Metropolitans 92 v G League Ignite
Scoot Henderson driving on Victor Wembanyama
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On yesterday’s Bleav in Wizards podcast, Osman Baig and I discussed his recent article on Michael Winger’s track record with the Clippers. But we also went through my very rough first-round draft big board. Things are likely to change over the next few weeks as I spend more time evaluating players but thought it would be a good conversation starter for now.

This is based on no intel whatsoever, it's just my own assessment after watching several games (ideally at least six) of each player. I factor in the role I can see them playing in the NBA, how much I value their perceived skillset from a roster construction standpoint, and the opportunity to add players who provide that skillset.

For instance, good two-way wings become available less often in free agency, and typically get paid more, than rim-running centers. Based on that, there's more positional value, in my mind, to draft a wing than a center.

I will also save someone the trouble of pointing out that this isn't consensus. Inevitably, someone loves to call that out anyway but that's basically the point. These are purely my opinions, not group-think. To illustrate that point, I've included their consensus ranking based on Rookie Scales’ Consensus Big Board.

Also, the list is broken up into tiers. I have very little separation between players in a tier and could make a case for any of them within a tier based on a team’s specific needs and organizational constraints. For my justification of their placement, check out the second half of the podcast episode. Otherwise, be gentle. And please feel free to include your own list below if you want!

1) Victor Wembanyama, 7’4, Metropolitans 92, consensus: 1

Metropolitans 92 v G League Ignite
Victor Wembanyama blocking a shot
Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images

2) Brandon Miller, 6’9, Alabama, consensus: 2

3) Amen Thompson, 6’7, Overtime Elite, consensus: 4

4) Scoot Henderson, 6’2, G League Ignite, consensus: 3

G-League Ignite v College Park Skyhawks
Scoot Henderson dunking
Photo by Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images

5) Ausar Thompson, 6’7, Overtime Elite, consensus: 6

6) Nick Smith Jr., 6’5, Arkansas, consensus: 13

7) Anthony Black, 6’7, Arkansas, consensus: 8

8) Cam Whitmore, 6’7, Villanova, consensus: 5

9) Bilal Coulibaly, 6’8, Metropolitans 92, consensus: 24

Boulogne-Levallois v JDA Dijon - LNB Pro A
Bilal Coulibaly dunking
Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

10) Taylor Hendricks, 6’9, UCF, consensus: 9

11) Max Lewis, 6’7, Pepperdine, consensus: 27

12) Jarace Walker, 6’8, Houston, consensus: 7

Houston v Wichita State
Jarace Walker blocking a shot against Wichita State
Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images

13) Colby Jones, 6’6, Xavier, consensus: 28

14) Kris Murray, 6’8, Iowa, consensus: 20

15) Jaime Jaquez, 6’7, UCLA, consensus: 30

16) Cason Wallace, 6’4, Kentucky, consensus: 11

17) Keyonte George, 6’4, Baylor, consensus: 12

18) GG Jackson, 6’9, South Carolina, consensus: 25

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 18 South Carolina at LSU
GG Jackson dunking against LSU
Photo by John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

19) Gradey Dick, 6’8, Kansas, consensus: 10

20) Jett Howard, 6’8, Michigan, consensus: 18

21) Jalen Hood-Schifino, 6’5, Indiana, consensus: 16

22) Leonard Miller, 6’9, G League Ignite, consensus: 19

23) Jordan Hawkins, 6’5, Connecticut, consensus: 14

24) Brandin Podziemski, 6’5, Santa Clara, consensus: 31

25) Marcus Sasser, 6’2, Houston, consensus: 34

26) Dereck Lively, 7’1, Duke, consensus: 15

27) Dariq Whitehead, 6’7, Duke, consensus: 23

28) Kobe Bufkin, 6’5, Michigan, consensus: 17

29) Brice Sensabaugh, 6’6, Ohio State, consensus: 21

30) Noah Clowney, 6’10, Alabama, consensus: 26

Phil Knight Invitational - Alabama vs. Michigan State
Noah Clowney dunking against Michigan State
Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images

