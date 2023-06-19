Washington Wizards guard (?), or at the very least, NBA superstar Chris Paul was on ABC’s “Good Morning America” earlier today. He was there to promote his memoir, “Sixty-one.” You can watch the interview below.

Paul’s book is about his grandfather, who helped him become the man and father he is now. But before Paul could say anything about the book, GMA host Michael Strahan mentioned the trade that sent Paul to Washington in exchange for Bradley Beal (and a lot more players and assets). Paul mentioned that he learned about the trade while on a flight to New York City.

Chris Paul says he found out he was traded on a flight to NY for his @GMA appearance: “In this league, anything can happen. You just figure out what’s next.” This was prescheduled to promote his new book, Sixty-One. pic.twitter.com/pFiwsfCmww — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 19, 2023

If you are looking for a quote like “Man, why the hell was I sent to the Wizards?” or “WTF?,” Paul is too classy to do that. But he was just as surprised as any of us when the news came out.

Many of you believe that Paul will either be re-traded or bought out by the Wizards once the Beal trade is official. But you never know if Paul is willing to see what D.C. is like, not unlike Russell Westbrook during the 2020-21 NBA season.

Do you think Paul should spend some time in D.C. to mentor the young players? Let us know in the comments below.