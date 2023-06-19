As first reported this afternoon by ESPN, the Wizards are (inexplicably) also shipping Jordan Goodwin to Phoenix, alongside Beal. Goodwin’s contract is extremely team-friendly as he is on the books for less than $2M for next season, with a team-option for the the 2024/25 season for about $2.1M. Damon Allred from the Bright Side of the Sun has already coined this as the “cherry on top of the Suns’ fleece job in Beal trade”.

And, in a #SoWizards fashion, the Wizards are also dumping Isaiah Todd, that was acquired as they converted the first-round pick they got from the Lakers in the Westbrook trade a couple years ago.

Here is the original tweet from ESPN with the report: