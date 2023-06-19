 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wizards sending Jordan Goodwin and Isaiah Todd to Suns as part of the Beal trade, according to report

There are more players changing teams with Bradley Beal going to Phoenix.

By Yanir A. Rubinstein
Houston Rockets v Washington Wizards Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

As first reported this afternoon by ESPN, the Wizards are (inexplicably) also shipping Jordan Goodwin to Phoenix, alongside Beal. Goodwin’s contract is extremely team-friendly as he is on the books for less than $2M for next season, with a team-option for the the 2024/25 season for about $2.1M. Damon Allred from the Bright Side of the Sun has already coined this as the “cherry on top of the Suns’ fleece job in Beal trade”.

And, in a #SoWizards fashion, the Wizards are also dumping Isaiah Todd, that was acquired as they converted the first-round pick they got from the Lakers in the Westbrook trade a couple years ago.

Here is the original tweet from ESPN with the report:

