What a Father’s Day! The Washington Wizards have reportedly agreed to trade Bradley Beal in exchange for a package including Chris Paul, Landry Shamet and multiple picks from the Phoenix Suns today.

And guess what? Washington may not be done yet!

According to Josh Robbins of The Athletic, the Wizards intend to have Chris Paul as their starting point guard for the 2023-24 NBA season. However, if Paul doesn’t want to play for the Wizards, they will work with his representation to move him to a contender. This may ultimately make the Beal trade a three-team trade. In other words:

Beal goes to the Suns

Paul goes to the third team that is a contender

The third team has a player who goes to the Wizards

Today’s news is a LOT to digest. But one thing is clear. The front office has decided that it is time for a rebuild. And the moves to set that into motion began today.

