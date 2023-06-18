 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Wizards are willing to deal Chris Paul if necessary, according to report

Washington would like the future Hall of Famer on their roster. However, they will move him to another team if Paul doesn’t want to play for Washington.

By Albert Lee
2023 NBA Playoffs - Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns
Looks like the Washington Wizards are willing to deal Chris Paul AFTER he is traded to D.C. And nothing is official yet!
Photo by Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images

What a Father’s Day! The Washington Wizards have reportedly agreed to trade Bradley Beal in exchange for a package including Chris Paul, Landry Shamet and multiple picks from the Phoenix Suns today.

And guess what? Washington may not be done yet!

According to Josh Robbins of The Athletic, the Wizards intend to have Chris Paul as their starting point guard for the 2023-24 NBA season. However, if Paul doesn’t want to play for the Wizards, they will work with his representation to move him to a contender. This may ultimately make the Beal trade a three-team trade. In other words:

  • Beal goes to the Suns
  • Paul goes to the third team that is a contender
  • The third team has a player who goes to the Wizards

Today’s news is a LOT to digest. But one thing is clear. The front office has decided that it is time for a rebuild. And the moves to set that into motion began today.

Let us know your thoughts on this in the comments below.

