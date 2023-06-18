The Bradley Beal Era of the Washington Wizards is over.

On Sunday afternoon, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Washington acquired Chris Paul, Landry Shamet and multiple second round draft picks. In addition, there will be some draft pick swaps to make the deal work.

BREAKING: The Washington Wizards are trading three-time All-Star Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, a handful of second-round picks, and multiple pick swaps, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 18, 2023

The biggest piece coming to D.C. is Paul, a future Hall of Famer. It’s notable that Paul is coming to Washington given his connection to General Manager Will Dawkins, who was the Vice President of Basketball Operations when Paul played for the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2019-20 season. Paul averaged 13.9 points and 8.9 assists per game in the 2022-23 NBA season and has about two years and $60 million remaining on his current contract.

Shamet averaged 8.9 points per game in the 2022-23 season.

Wow! Earlier today, I thought Beal was all but destined to go to the Miami Heat. But sometimes, another team pulls off the move in the 11th hour. This is one of them.

Thank your for your dedication to the Wizards Brad. And welcome to D.C., Chris and Landry.