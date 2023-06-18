The Washington Mystics took care of home court this weekend ending with a 77-69 win over the Chicago Sky. The defense truly came to play on this Sunday afternoon!

The Mystics came out hot on Chicago pushing the score to 12-5 in the first quarter forcing the Sky to take an early timeout. Washington ended the first quarter with a 26-16 lead, however, the Sky tried to take over before halftime outscoring Washington 22-16. Chicago lowered the deficit to 42-38 at the half.

After the half, the Sky went scoreless for three and a half minutes before making their next basket as the Mystics went on a 12-0 run in the process.

In the final quarter with little over three minutes remaining the Mystics were up 77-60 as their offense dwindled and Chicago tried to pick theirs back up going on a 9-0 run but it wasn’t enough as the game ended.

Defensively Washington was some ball hawks with nine total steals as a team forcing 21 turnovers. Brittney Sykes had three of the Mystics nine steals. Offensively, Sykes had 16 points and four assists grabbing six rebounds while only missing two shots.

Elena Delle Donne had a game-high 20 points and six rebounds. With her 20 points, she reached 4,500 career points as well.

Shakira Austin gave 12 points and four rebounds and the reserves combined for 18 points on the afternoon.

As for the Sky, their leading scorer came off the bench from Morgan Bertsch who had 16 points. Of the starters, Marina Mabrey had 11 points and was the only starter to score in double figures. Chicago was able to out-rebound Washington 40-25 but a host of turnovers and mediocre shooting just couldn’t keep up with the Mystics defense and transition scoring.

Washington heads back on the road to face the Chicago Sky again on Thursday, June 22. The game is scheduled to top-off at 8 p.m. ET.