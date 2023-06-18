The Washington Wizards are now fielding offers for Bradley Beal, especially since many teams expect them to rebuild within a year or so. The Miami Heat is one of the teams that could be a destination for Beal in the coming days or weeks.

In any deal involving Beal and the Miami Heat, it would be expected that Miami would have to let their rising star guard, Tyler Herro, go to D.C. He is the 2021-22 Sixth Man of the Year and is coming off a regular season where he averaged 20.1 points and 4.2 assists per game.

According to Josh Robbins of The Athletic and Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald, the Heat don’t want to give up Herro in the deal. This is also understandable because of two reasons:

The Heat want to be a more legitimate championship contender with Beal rather than a playoff Cinderella team like this past season. Beal has the no-trade clause. If he REALLY WANTS HERRO on the Heat, Herro’s staying.

Of course, the Wizards know that multiple teams are looking to get Beal, so perhaps a team like the Phoenix Suns may be willing to give up more. But again, will Beal approve going there?

It would have been nice to get the highest possible return for Beal. But thanks to the no-trade clause, they are negotiating out of weakness. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.