Report: Wizards in serious talks with Miami and Phoenix to trade Bradley Beal

The Washington Wizards may be on the verge of trading Bradley Beal. Shams Charania of Stadium reported that the Wizards are in serious talks to trade Beal to either the Phoenix Suns or the Miami Heat, the two finalists in the race.

The Beal situation has evolved quickly since Michael Winger took over as President of Monumental Sports and started evaluating the team’s roster. Earlier this week, Charania reported that the team and Beal would work together on a trade if the team decided to rebuild. The Heat along with the Milwaukee Bucks were the teams mentioned as potential destinations in that report.

The Phoenix Suns entered the race with this latest reporting. It’s hard to imagine the Suns grabbing another star after acquiring Kevin Durant mid-season. Phoenix does not have a first-round pick to trade until 2031 and they can’t even trade the 2031 pick at the moment. Any deal with Phoenix would likely be centered around Deandre Ayton and Landry Shamet. Ayton has shown his talent but has also underwhelmed in big moments with the Suns. He’s just 24 years old and could be a future piece for Washington. Still, the return would likely be disappointing if Phoenix is where Beal lands.

Miami appears to be in the driver’s seat if these two teams are the finalists. They have some first-round picks to trade and Tyler Herro is at least on par with Ayton as a prospect. The Wizards may have floated this rumor themselves if Miami is holding out on picks or Herro in the trade negotiations. Miami could center a deal around Kyle Lowry along with Duncan Robinson or Victor Oladipo with picks if they are trying to keep Herro.

The situation is developing and there’s a chance Beal isn’t on the Wizards by the end of the holiday weekend. Thursday’s NBA Draft provides a deadline if Washington wants to get extra picks in what many believe is a stronger class than the ones coming up. Regardless, it seems like the Beal era is coming to an end in Washington and a new start is on the horizon.