Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal and his representation have been granted permission to speak with teams about possible trades, according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report.

Washington Wizards have granted Bradley Beal and his representatives permission to speak with teams the star has interest in being traded to, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. https://t.co/nNIy6E01Mx — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 16, 2023

The reason why Beal would be given permission to speak with teams about a possible trade is clear. The Wizards could very well decide to do a rebuild as soon as this offseason. Beal, on the other hand, would probably not want that. He also has a no-trade clause, which enables Beal to decide what team he goes to and what trade package comes back in exchange for him.

My feeling — again this is my feeling — at this point is that the Wizards are looking to rebuild. And in effect, they are looking to trade Beal this offseason. I think most of us like Beal as a person. But at the same time, we know that this team can’t move on until he is gone.

Let’s see if this report starts building into something more in the days ahead.