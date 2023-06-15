Game Info

When: Friday, June 16 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Entertainment and Sports Arena, Washington, D.C.

How to Watch: ION

Injuries

Mystics: None.

Mercury: Brittney Griner (DOUBTFUL, hip); Skylar Diggins-Smith (OUT, personal)

Pregame notes

The Washington Mystics will return home on Friday night to host the Phoenix Mercury. This game will be a themed game as it will be Pride Night.

Washington is coming off a three-game road trip where they went 2-1 beating the Seattle Storm twice and just recently losing to the Indiana Fever which was a shock based on paper. First overall pick, Aliyah Boston, dominated the game getting a double-double and Elena Delle Donne was the only Mystic in double figures.

It seems Washington has been losing games that are definitely winnable ones including this game versus the Mercury on Friday night. Phoenix will not have Skylar Diggins-Smith who is out due to pregnancy and Brittney Griner is doubtful with a hip issue.

We’d love to say this is a game that Washington should win but after losses to the Indiana Fever and the Minnesota Lynx, you’ll never know with this Mystics team. There are some issues offensively that need to be worked on that seem similar to last season and almost 10 games in the time is now to work on it.