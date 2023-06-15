Yesterday, it was reported that Bradley Beal’s representation would work with the Washington Wizards on a trade IF the team decides to rebuild. The key word of course is “IF.”

With these reports now out in the open, teams will start making their inquiries to General Manager Will Dawkins and/or Monumental Basketball President Michael Winger. Which teams seem to be further ahead in the running in securing Beal’s services, IF the Wizards are anticipating a rebuild.

Yesterday, Shams Charania of The Athletic was on Stadium (he works for them too) and noted that the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks are potential suitors for his services.

“Expect the Miami Heat to emerge as significant suitors for Bradley Beal… I’m told another team looming as a potential suitor...the Milwaukee Bucks.”



The Heat are coming off a Cinderella run in this year’s NBA playoffs. 67Miami was not guaranteed to make the playoffs (they were 7th in the Eastern Conference regular season standings) and ultimately made the Finals, losing to the Denver Nuggets earlier this week. If Beal were in Miami, he would likely be a scorer alongside Jimmy Butler, who averaged 26.9 points per game in the playoffs.

The Bucks were the favorites to win the NBA championship, but lost in the first round. If Beal were in Milwaukee, he would be a perimeter scorer alongside forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. I’m just wondering what combination of picks and players would come back in return for Beal.

There are some other Eastern Conference teams that people around social media have thrown around for Beal’s services, like the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics. Could they get in the mix too?

But most importantly, is the Wizards’ front office going to start a rebuild? Sure, it sounds quite possible. But again, let’s hold our collective breaths.