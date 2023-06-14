 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Kristaps Porzingis to opt in player option, according to report

He was originally supposed to opt out if Tommy Sheppard were still running the Washington Wizards.

By Albert Lee
/ new
Boston Celtics v Washington Wizards
Kristaps Porzingis had a strong season individually for the Wizards last year.
Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis will opt-in his player option for the 2023-24 NBA season, according to Keith Smith of Sportrac.

As Smith wrote in his tweet and as we also wrote back in March, then-General Manager Tommy Sheppard was interested in signing him to a long term deal. However, with Michael Winger and Will Dawkins now in Sheppard’s shoes, it may be the safer bet for Porzingis to take his guaranteed money for next year.

There is also a paradox of sorts with Porzingis opting into his current deal. If Porzingis is trying to leave the Wizards, he could have opted out and pursued a deal right now. I’m not sure if he would realistically get more than $36 million on a new deal next season, but at least he could find another team sooner as opposed to being paid more money to stay at a team he may not be happy with.

What is your reaction to the news? Let us know in the comments below.

Loading comments...