Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis will opt-in his player option for the 2023-24 NBA season, according to Keith Smith of Sportrac.

Something that is picking up more and more buzz: Kristaps Porzingis opting in for $36M with Washington next season. Under the old front office, the assumption was Porzingis would opt out and re-sign on a long-term deal with Wizards. He may take the money now and hit FA in 2024. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 14, 2023

As Smith wrote in his tweet and as we also wrote back in March, then-General Manager Tommy Sheppard was interested in signing him to a long term deal. However, with Michael Winger and Will Dawkins now in Sheppard’s shoes, it may be the safer bet for Porzingis to take his guaranteed money for next year.

There is also a paradox of sorts with Porzingis opting into his current deal. If Porzingis is trying to leave the Wizards, he could have opted out and pursued a deal right now. I’m not sure if he would realistically get more than $36 million on a new deal next season, but at least he could find another team sooner as opposed to being paid more money to stay at a team he may not be happy with.

