The Washington Wizards are expected to rebuild within in a year, at least according to several other NBA teams. The only way that can really happen is if Bradley Beal decides that it’s best to waive his trade clause and move on.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN was on the “Get Up” morning show where he reiterated that Monumental Basketball President Michael Winger is noncommittal about what direction to take the franchise. The panel on the show mentioned the Philadelphia 76ers as a possible fit.

It will be interesting to see what comes back in any trade involving Beal. Because he is making over $46 million next year, it would be reasonable to expect that multiple starting-caliber players will come to Washington in return for Beal. But trading Beal will also likely mean that they are going to rebuild, or at least do a “major refresh.” Washington will likely want some more high draft picks, perhaps as early as this year should such a move be likely.

Do you think it’s any more likely that Beal gets traded this offseason? I think this is more likely, but that’s only because Winger and General Manager Will Dawkins are calling the shots.

