Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 13 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

How to Watch: Twitter

Injuries

Mystics: Elena Delle Donne (PROBABLE, neck tightness)

Fever: None.

Pregame notes

Washington Mystics have an overall road record of 3-1 including their two previous wins both over the Seattle Storm. Now they will play the Indiana Fever on the road before returning home.

The Fever have a young talent core that includes 2023 first overall pick Aliyah Boston, NaLyssa Smith who is averaging a double-double with 15 points and 10.8 rebounds and Kelsey Mitchell leading Indiana in scoring averaging 16.8 points per game.

For Washington, it has been the Elena Delle Donne and Shakira Austin show but in their last game Delle Donne was out due to neck tightness and may be out in this game. She leads the team in scoring averaging 18.6 points per game. Austin is getting to the paint and crashing the boards coming close to double-double averages (13.5 points and 9.3 rebounds).

Despite Delle Donne’s absence in their previous win, Natasha Cloud managed to score 19 points to help lift the Mystics over the Storm. That will possibly need to occur again from Cloud or someone else on the team to keep their win streak going.