Natasha Cloud scored a game-high 19 points as the Washington Mystics beat the Seattle Storm, 71-65.

Despite a terrible fourth quarter by Washington who was outscored 23-8, they still came up on top due to a dominant defensive first half. At halftime, the Mystics led 46-21.

Ariel Atkins scored 12 points followed by Shakira Austin who had 11 points and nine rebounds. Shatori Walker-Kimbrough added eight points off the bench for Washington.

Seattle tried to come back in the second half but it wasn’t enough. Jewell Loyd had 16 points for the Storm along with five rebounds and five assists. Ezi Magbegor had 13 points and seven rebounds as well.

The Mystics shot 44 percent from beyond the arc and out rebounded the Storm 40 rebounds to 30.

Washington remains on the round and heads back East to play the Indiana Fever on Tuesday June 13. The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET.