As reported tonight by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Washington Wizards are hiring former Hawks GM Travis Schlenk as their new Senior Vice President of Player Personnel.

The Wizards are hiring former Hawks President of Basketball Operations Travis Schlenk as Senior VP of Player Personnel, sources tell ESPN. New Wizards president Michael Winger lands a well-regarded talent evaluator and executive as he continues his search for a general manager. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 1, 2023

Schlenk is expected have a more talent-evaluation oriented role with the Wizards. He made a name for himself drafting solid players that fit the construct of his rosters. His resume reads as follows:

Video Coordinator with Miami (‘99-‘03)

Warriors Assistant Coach (‘05-‘10)

Director of Player Personnel (‘10-‘12)

Assistant GM to Bob Myers in Golden State (‘12-‘17)

Head of Basketball Operations in Atlanta (‘17-‘22)

After four seasons with Miami in the video room, he moved to Golden State, where he spent the next 13 seasons assisting in the construction of a dynasty. Notably, he served as the assistant GM to Bob Myers, who many consider the best NBA executive of the last decade.

Schlenk parlayed his success in Golden State into a role with the Atlanta Hawks. He served as President of Basketball Operations and GM in Atlanta for 5 seasons, before stepping down from his post in 2022.

In his five seasons as the lead guy in Atlanta, he drafted:

John Collins (19)

Tyler Dorsey (41)

Alpha Kaba (60)

Trae Young (5)

Kevin Huerter (19)

Omari Spellman (30)

Cam Reddish (10)

Onyeka Okungwu (6)

Skyler Mays (50)

Jalen Johnson (20)

Sharife Cooper (48)

AJ Griffin (16)

That’s a solid draft history, headlined by Trae Young. One thing to note about Schlenk: He isn’t afraid to make draft-night trades. He did so when trading back from 3 to 5, and once more when moving back from 8 to 10. That’s something to keep in mind as the 2023 draft approaches.

Expect Schlenk to have a big focus and impact on the draft process. He hangs his hat on being a terrific talent evaluator, and I expect him to be in that role once more in D.C.

Altogether, this is a great hire for new President of Monumental Basketball Michael Winger, his first of many this offseason. His task is to return this team to contention, and hiring a well-respected front office veteran like Travis Schlenk is a great first step.