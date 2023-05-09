Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 10 at 11:30 a.m. ET

Where: Entertainment and Sports Arena, Washington, D.C.

How to Watch: None.

Injuries

Mystics: Myisha Hines-Allen (OUT, kneecap)

Dream: Rhyne Howard (DAY-TO-DAY); Cheyenne Parker (DAY-TO-DAY); Iliana Rupert (DAY-TO-DAY)

Pregame notes

This game along with previous practices will be the deciding factor for the final roster for the opening of the 2023 season. The Washington Mystics’ roster is now at 15, meaning at they’ll be at least three more cuts before opening night.

In this exhibition match, the Mystics will be taking on sixth overall pick, Haley Jones, out of Stanford and eighth overall pick Laeticia Amihere out of South Carolina. The Mystics second round pick, Elena Tsineke is still on the training camp roster so she’ll get another chance to show what she can do.

Players being cut/waived is never a good thing especially when most teams want to keep them and just can’t. Natasha Cloud voiced her frustrations on social media not long after Washington waived Alicia Jenkins and Evina Westbrook on Sunday May 7.