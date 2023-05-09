Forwards likely to go in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft

On this week's Bleav in Wizards podcast, I was joined by Ersin Demir of NBA Draft Junkies to break down the "fours" in this year's draft. As the lines between positions continue to blur, it's important to have forwards who offer positional versatility and lineup flexibility.

This year's class seems to have several prospects who not only offer that versatility but also might fit well with the Wizards' current roster. With Kristaps Porzingis likely to return, the Wizards could use a player who is a better fit next to him. This would allow Daniel Gafford to come off the bench and enable the team to stop playing two drop coverage bigs together.

For more on each player, check out the episode. In the first half an hour, I make the case for why Taylor Hendricks is actually the best option for the Wizards from this group and Ersin shares why he thinks GG Jackson has the most star potential.

Jarace Walker, 6’8, Houston, consensus: 6

Stats: 11.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 blocks, 1 steals, 46.5% FG, 34.7% 3PT, 66.2% FT

Case for: mobile big, good rebounder, underrated passer, solid handle, grab-and-go potential, physical build, strong as a freshman

Case for: shooting potential is still questionable, is he a bit undersized?

Taylor Hendricks, 6’9, UCF, consensus: 9

Stats: 15.1 points, 7 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.7 blocks, .9 steals, 47.8% FG, 39.4% 3PT. 78.2% FT

Case for: potential to be both a switchable perimeter defender and a rim-protector, already a strong help-defender, translatable jumpshot, solid handle

Case against: limited passing displays, feel for the game is a work in progress, shot selection

Leonard Miller, 6’10, G League Ignite, consensus: 19

Stats: 16.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, .8 blocks, 1 steals, 53.7% FG, 30.4% 3PT, 79.2% FT

Case for: productive against good competition, good rebounder, good handle, grab-and-go potential

Case against: still somewhat raw, can he shoot it?

GG Jackson, 6’9, S.Carolina, consensus: 21

Stats: 15.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, .8 assists, .8 blocks, .8 steals, 38.4% FG, 32.4% 3PT, 67.7% FT

Case for: super high-level flashes, great handle, good athlete, really young for the class

Case against: was objectively bad for a bad team for a lot of the season, inefficient, low feel

Noah Clowney, 6’10, Alabama, consensus: 28

Stats: 9.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, .8 assists, .9 blocks, .6 steals, 48.6% FG, 28.3% 3PT, 64.9% FT

Case for: high-end vertical athlete that projects as a good rim-protector, teams seem to buy his potential as a shooter based on form, runs the floor well, good screener

Case against: limited offensive skillset, less positional versatility than some of the others