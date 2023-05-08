Could Scott Perry be a good fit for the Wizards GM role?

The Washington Wizards’ GM search is continuing, and we don’t really know who could be a serious candidate for the job. Remember, any previous talks the Wizards had to this point were like first round, or “get to know you” interviews.

Yesterday, Jerry Brewer of The Washington Post suggested that New York Knicks General Manager Scott Perry could be a good fit for Washington. He spent over 23 years with other NBA teams, including with the Detroit Pistons during their 2000s heyday and 2003-04 championship year. The Pistons of the 2000s and the current-day Knicks aren’t built around the draft. Rather, they were built around matching players to an ideal “team identity” without marrying to the idea of a strict tear-it-down rebuild.

I’m not opposed to the idea of bringing in Perry for an interview, if he’s interested. But I’m skeptical about what the Wizards can do with their current foundation.

