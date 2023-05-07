The Washington Mystics have made their first cuts of the roster. They have waived Alisia Jenkins and Evina Westbrook. This is coming after playing the first preseason game on Friday May 5.

We have waived Evina Westbrook and Alisia Jenkins. pic.twitter.com/b8tq4KvQ8v — Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) May 7, 2023

In that preseason game, Westbrook had seven points, three rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes of play. Jenkins in only 10 minutes had four points and three fouls.

Westbrook was drafted in the second round of the 2022 WNBA Draft by the Seattle Storm. She didn’t end up making the final roster and was picked up by the Minnesota Lynx on a hardship contract where she played only 14 games before being waived again.

Jenkins has been playing basketball since 2016 but went undrafted. The New York Liberty got her in training camp but she didn’t make a WNBA roster until 2020 when she signed with the Indiana Fever. Since then she’s played on four different teams including the Israeli team, Ramat Hasharon.

Washington’s training camp roster is now down to 15. They’ll have to get down again to 12 before the season opens up. The Mystics have the final preseason game coming up on Wednesday May 10 facing the Atlanta Dream.