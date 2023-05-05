The Washington Mystics fall in first preseason game to the Minnesota Lynx, 72-69. For the Mystics, Tianna Hawkins led the way with 14 points off the bench and three rebounds and three assists. The number two overall pick from this year’s draft, Diamond Miller, had a game high 19 points for Minnesota in the win along with five rebounds.

Washington didn’t overall shoot that well as a unit shooting 34.8 percent and 29.6 percent from three-point range. That was definitely a deciding factor in the fourth quarter as the Mystics were outscored 19-8.

Outside of Hawkins, a few vets go going early on such as Elena Delle Donne who scored 11 points and Ariel Atkins with eight points. Natasha Cloud dished out seven assists with her six points. Jazmine Jones didn’t have a good shooting night but did manage to crash the boards with seven rebounds.

Rookie and 20th overall pick, Elena Tsineke, played 23 minutes for Washington but fouled out with five points, two assists and two rebounds.

Washington plays their second preseason game at home on May 10 against the Atlanta Dream. It’ll be an early game with a start time of 11:30 a.m. ET.