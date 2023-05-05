Wizards let go of Alex McLean and Dean Oliver

The Washington Wizards will make some changes to their coaching staff. On Friday, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reported that Alex McLean and Dean Oliver have parted ways with the team.

(1/2) Reporting with @FredKatz via league sources: This week, the Wizards let go assistant coach/director of player development Alex McLean and assistant coach for analytics Dean Oliver. McLean had been with the team for six years. Oliver had been with the team for four years. — Josh Robbins (@JoshuaBRobbins) May 5, 2023

(2/2) McLean just completed his second season as assistant coach/director of player development. Oliver, the author of the book "Basketball on Paper", is widely regarded as an innovator in the field of basketball analytics. — Josh Robbins (@JoshuaBRobbins) May 5, 2023

McLean was the Wizards’ director of player development for two years. Oliver is a renowned analytics guru who is behind the concept of The Four Factors of Basketball.

I’m not surprised that the Wizards are making changes to the coaching staff for next year. Since Tommy Sheppard is no longer the General Manager (and never had a truly successful draft pick in a Washington uniform), it’s reasonable to assume that the coaching staff will have changes. After all. the Wizards didn’t make the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

But head coach Wes Unseld, Jr. remains and is someone whom ownership apparently likes. Therefore, the next Wizards GM will probably have to live with Unseld for some period of time.

