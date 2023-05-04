Game Info

When: Friday, May 5 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, MN

How to Watch:

Injuries

Mystics: Myisha Hines-Allen (OUT, kneecap)

Lynx: Nikolina Milic (DAY-TO-DAY, overseas commitment); Bridget Carleton (DAY-TO-DAY, overseas commitment); Jessica Shepard (DAY-TO-DAY, oblique strain); Natalie Achonwa (OUT, pregnancy)

Pregame notes

Washington Mystics start their preseason in Minnesota facing the Lynx. The Mystics made the trip this past Wednesday and had a scrimmage with Minnesota on Thursday before they play each other this Friday. As this is preseason, there’s no expectation that all players will be in attendance at least not for Washington.

The Mystics have a few players who won’t travel with the team. Myisha Hines-Allen who did travel with the team won’t be playing. Washington will probably have some of their young talent play most of the minutes in this first exhibition match.

Several Mystics will not be making the trip to Minnesota for Friday's preseason game:



-Kristi Toliver

-Shakira Austin

-Brittney Sykes

-Shatori Walker-Kimbrough

-Li Meng (non-COVID illness)



Myisha Hines-Allen will travel and not play. — Tyler Byrum (@theTylerByrum) May 3, 2023

The biggest thing is to see everyone get acclimated and get loose and feel good while on the court. Although this will be Eric Thibault’s first preseason game as head coach, he’s no stranger to the sidelines taking control of the team. 10 years under his father, General Manager Mike Thibault, will show just how skilled and qualified and ready he is going forward.