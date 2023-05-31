SoWizards Podcast: 2023 NBA Draft: The Toughest Evaluations with Matt Modderno

With the numbers crunching in Ye Olde Draft Analyzer (YODA for short) nearly complete, I got together with fellow draft nerd Matt Modderno to discuss the prospects giving us the most heartburn during the evaluation and ranking process.

We come at the draft from different perspectives. I view things through the lens of stats and combine measurements with adjustments for age and level of competition, Matt through watching loads of college games every season.

We will be joining forces for additional predraft podcasts, as well as a live-streamed show during the draft (with Osman Baig).

This episode focused on players we have questions about or where we differ most from the consensus view, including:

Zach Edey, C, Purdue

Olivier-Maxence Prosper, F, Marquette

G.G. Jackson II, F, South Carolina

Jett Howard, W, Michigan

Bilal Coulibaly, W, French LNB Pro A

Kris Murray, F, Iowa

Brandin Podziemski, G, Santa Clara

Rayan Rupert, W, AUS NBL

We’ll probably record a similar episode in the days ahead — we both had other guys on our lists to discuss.

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts. (Will update with the Apple embed as soon as it’s available.)