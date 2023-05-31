 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monumental Basketball offered Bob Myers a front office position, according to report

Myers ultimately turned the offer down and also just left the Golden State Warriors

By Albert Lee
2023 NBA Playoffs- Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers
Bob Myers was reported offered a position by Monumental Basketball
Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Monumental Basketball is moving full speed ahead in the Michael Winger Era. But it was reported that the organization wanted to see what then-Golden State Warriors General Manager Bob Myers wanted to do.

Earlier this week, Myers resigned from the Warriors. And today, according to Kris Pursianen of WFUV-FM, Monumental offered Myers a job with a salary of about $15 million per year to run the front office and the Washington Wizards’ overall strategy.

Ultimately, if Myers was offered the job, he turned it down. Since Myers left the Warriors, it seems like he is more likely to take a job in the corporate world outside of sports for the time being. But you can’t blame Monumental and the Wizards for at least trying to see if he was interested.

How do you feel about Washington reportedly making an offer (or perhaps even talking) to Myers? Let us know in the comments!

