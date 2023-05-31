Monumental Basketball is moving full speed ahead in the Michael Winger Era. But it was reported that the organization wanted to see what then-Golden State Warriors General Manager Bob Myers wanted to do.

Earlier this week, Myers resigned from the Warriors. And today, according to Kris Pursianen of WFUV-FM, Monumental offered Myers a job with a salary of about $15 million per year to run the front office and the Washington Wizards’ overall strategy.

Heard from several sources that Myers turned down an offer in the ballpark of $15 million/yr to lead the Washington Wizards - he won’t be taking a side-gig with NYK. https://t.co/5e1a9fURBT — Kris Pursiainen (@krispursiainen) May 31, 2023

Ultimately, if Myers was offered the job, he turned it down. Since Myers left the Warriors, it seems like he is more likely to take a job in the corporate world outside of sports for the time being. But you can’t blame Monumental and the Wizards for at least trying to see if he was interested.

