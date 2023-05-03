Hi everyone, our most recent national SB Nation NBA Reacts survey results where we look at your picks to win the second round playoff series!

Heat favored over the Knicks!

Three in four, or 75 percent of our national respondents believe that the Miami Heat will beat the New York Knicks in their playoff series.

Celtics over Sixers

I’m not surprised that 78 percent of respondents are behind the Boston Celtics to win their series over the Philadelphia 76ers myself.

Nuggets over Suns

Again, I’m not surprised about this result, even if Kevin Durant is now with the Phoenix Suns. Seventy-six percent still think the Denver Nuggets will win anyway.

Warriors over Lakers

Finally, this is a battle of the 2023 NBA Playoff Cinderellas, at least by seed numbers. National fans, 73 percent in fact, still think Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors will beat whatever team LeBron James is on. In this case, it’s the Los Angeles Lakers.

Playoff seeding still matters

With two lower seeded playoff teams in the Western Conference semifinals, some may wonder whether seeding matters. A decisive majority, or 58 percent, believe it still does.

Chat about tonight’s playoff game here!

The Celtics host the 76ers tonight at 8 p.m. ET which you can watch on TNT. So use this as your place to comment on the game!

