Who are the greatest Wizards of all time? Let's ask ChatGPT

Who are the greatest Wizards (or Bullets) in franchise history? Everyone has their own list. Most of the names would be the same but at some point personal preference usually influence the rankings.

With that in mind, I figured we ask an objective third-party: ChatGPT. ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence language model designed to use the information at it's disposable to respond to queries in a conversational manner.

Naturally, I wanted it to weigh in on the "greatest Wizards ever" debate. I wanted to be very literal with the question so that I didn't have to filter out "Harry Potter" or "Gandalf." Specifically, I asked, “Who are the best Washington Wizards of all-time?”

It answered with the following.

"The Washington Wizards, formerly known as the Washington Bullets until 1997, have had several exceptional players throughout their history. Here are some of the best Washington Wizards players of all-time:

Wes Unseld: Unseld is considered one of the greatest players in franchise history. He spent his entire 13-year career with the Bullets/Wizards, winning the NBA Rookie of the Year and NBA MVP awards in his debut season. He was known for his rebounding, defense, and excellent outlet passing.

Elvin Hayes: Hayes is another legendary player who had a significant impact on the franchise. He played ten seasons with the Bullets and was a dominant scorer and rebounder. Hayes helped lead the team to its only NBA championship in 1978.

Earl Monroe: Although Monroe’s prime years were with the Baltimore Bullets before the team relocated to Washington, his impact on the franchise cannot be overlooked. Known as “The Pearl,” Monroe was an incredibly skilled and creative scorer who played for the Bullets from 1967 to 1971.

John Wall: Wall was the face of the Wizards for many years. He was drafted as the first overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft and spent nine seasons with the team. Wall became a four-time All-Star and led the Wizards to multiple playoff appearances during his tenure.

Gilbert Arenas: Arenas had a tremendous scoring ability and was a fan favorite during his time with the Wizards. He played for the team from 2003 to 2010 and was a three-time All-Star.

Chris Webber: Although Webber’s time with the franchise was relatively short (1994-1998), he was a dynamic and talented player who made a significant impact. He was a Rookie of the Year and a two-time All-Star during his tenure with the team.

These are just a few of the notable players in Washington Wizards history. Other notable players include Bradley Beal, Juwan Howard, Phil Chenier, and Bernard King. It’s worth noting that individual opinions on the greatest players may vary based on personal preferences and criteria for evaluation."

With the omission of Bradley Beal from the formal list, you have to wonder if ChatGPT is really just someone on Wizards Twitter with a lot of free time on their hands.

In all seriousness, what do you think of the list it created? Are there any other major omissions? Peter John Ramos perhaps?