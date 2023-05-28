The Washington Wizards have a new president in Michael Winger. And they are ready to hit the ground running.

According to Marc Stein of The Stein Line, the chatter around the NBA grape vine is that Winger and the Wizards are looking to be “aggressive” during free agency.

Of course, Bradley Beal has a no trade clause with his supermax contract, which still has four years remaining. However, it seems likely that the Wizards will look to acquire a different set of players around Beal if they decide to stay the course. Or if they decide to rebuild, maybe Winger and the next Wizards GM can convince Beal that that is the right call.

Before Tommy Sheppard was let go, the Wizards were not expected to be a major player in free agency because they would likely re-sign Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis. Now, these anticipated re-signings are up in the air. What kind of aggressive moves would you like to see the Wizards make? Let us know in the comments below!