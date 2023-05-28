The Wizards are interested in Will Dawkins for GM vacancy, according to report

Monumental Basketball is interested in Oklahoma City Thunder Vice President of Basketball Operations Will Dawkins taking the Washington Wizards’ General Manager vacancy. This came out according to Marc Stein.

After Michael Winger's hiring to take over the Wizards' front office, longtime Thunder executive Will Dawkins is expected to emerge as a strong candidate to join him, due in part to his time working alongside Winger in Oklahoma City.



Why would new Monumental Basketball President Michael Winger be interested in Dawkins specifically? First, Winger previously worked for the Thunder concurrently with Winger. And second, like Winger, Dawkins is considered to be a rising star in the front office ranks. If Dawkins gets the position, it would be his first to lead an NBA team. Remember, Winger’s role is more visionary than nuts and bolts regarding trades and scouting.

Dawkins has been with the Thunder since the 2008-09 season when they relocated from Seattle.

