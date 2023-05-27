Thank you for your responses to this week’s SB Nation NBA Reacts survey the results are below!

Fans think the Lakers will still build around LeBron James and Anthony Davis

This week, our survey focuses on some odds and ends as the conference finals come to and end. Our first question asks whether you think the Los Angeles Lakers will continue to build around LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony despite a series sweep at their expense to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals. Of the responses, 65 percent of you believe that they will continue to do so.

Fans aren’t so optimistic about a Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown championship duo

Only 40 percent of respondents believe the Boston Celtics will win a championship with them together.

Last time I checked, the Celtics won … two straight after being at the brink of elimination by the Heat. I wouldn’t count them out.

The Heat (potentially) beating the Celtics is the bigger surprise upset of the conference finals

Okay, this I can agree with. A number eight seed beating the No. 1 AND No. 2 seeds in the East en route to the Finals with Jimmy Butler firing on all cylinders? The Lakers may be a No. 7 seed in the West, but they also have two legit superstar talents in James and Davis.

Carmelo Anthony is a Top 50 NBA player by most fans

Our last two questions focus on Carmelo Anthony, who retired earlier this week. According to our national survey, a combined 53 percent of respondents believe Anthony is a Top 50 player all-time. After breaking it down, 33 percent of our respondents say he is a Top 26-50 player, 17 percent say he ranks 11-25 and 3 percent say he is a Top 10 player of all-time,

I’m a bit surprised that 47 percent of fans believe he is a Top 100 player who ranks outside the Top 50. After all, Anthony ranks ninth in the career scoring list and led his teams to many playoff appearances over the years.

Fans associate Anthony as the face of the USA Basketball men’s national team

Anthony played the majority of his career with the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks, but had productive tenures with other teams as a journeyman toward the end of his career. That said, he will be best known by a majority of national respondents (65 percent) as the face of the USA Basketball men’s national team.

There is nothing wrong with that. Anthony won four Olympic medals (bronze in 2004, gold in 2008, 2012 and 2016), more than any other men’s basketball player. He is also the all-time leading scorer for Team USA due to his commitment to the national team over his career.

We will have more surveys next week!