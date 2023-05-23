Last weekend, Sam Amico of Hoops Wire and Marc Stein of The Stein Line wrote that the Washington Wizards are interested in Golden State Warriors General Manager Bob Myers. If Myers comes to Washington, he would be an example of a home run hire.

Myers’ most recent contract with the Warriors expired this season after they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the NBA Playoffs. It is unclear if Myers will return to Golden State, though the Warriors are trying to offer a new, lucrative contract his way.

How do the Wizards fit into this? Apparently, they want to get a chance to see whether Myers is interested in Washington’s GM vacancy. And they don’t want to make a hiring decision until they determine that Myers is uninterested.

I think it’s a good idea to see if Myers is interested. However, the NBA Draft is now just a month away. The Wizards can’t afford to make a draft decision without a clear front office executive making these types of decisions.