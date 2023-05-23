Thank you for responding to last week’s SB Nation Reacts Washington Wizards survey. Our results are below!

Wizards fans don’t feel better or worse after the draft lottery

A decisive majority (59 percent) of respondents didn’t feel better or worse after last week’s lottery result. Contrary to what some perceive about Wizards fans, I’d like to say the majority are realists. The Wizards were never the favorites to win the No. 1 pick in the draft, and they ended up picking where most expected them to.

Wizards fans want Masai to come in. They still do.

The other big story around the Wizards is their search for a new GM. Thirty-nine percent want Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri to get the job, with an unnamed candidate in second place. New Orleans Pelicans GM Trajan Langdon was in third place at 16 percent.

