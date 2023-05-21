 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game 3 open thread

By Albert Lee
/ new
NBA: Playoffs-Miami Heat at Boston Celtics David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics travel on the road to play the Miami Heat tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET on TNT. It’s Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals and the Heat lead 2-0. Enjoy the game!

Loading comments...